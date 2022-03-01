The Asian Voice

Extending Jokowi's term a slippery slope with dire consequences: Jakarta Post contributor

The writer says the 2024 presidential election is the key and necessary safety feature in Indonesia's democracy.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during an interview in Bebatu, Indonesia, on Oct 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
M. Taufiqurrahman
Updated
Published
54 min ago
JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - With the earth-shattering impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it should have been very difficult to find any news that could draw people's attention from the fresh conflict currently taking place in the eastern part of Europe.

Yet some Indonesian politicians still managed to drown out the barrage of news coming out of Ukraine over the weekend with their proposal to allow President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to serve beyond the expiration of his term in 2024.

