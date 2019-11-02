Express lane at Malaysia immigration on Nov 16 for voters returning from Singapore

PONTIAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An express lane will be set up to allow for faster immigration clearance for Malaysians returning from Singapore to vote in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the express lane would be opened between midnight and 5pm on Nov 16.

"This will allow for faster clearance for those working in Singapore," he told reporters at the nomination centre.

He hoped voters, especially those outside the state, would return to vote.

Muhyiddin said the by-election was not an easy battle for Pakatan Harapan and they could not take things for granted.

He added that they would be focusing on five major aspects for this contest: how to address the cost of living issue; more job opportunities; more healthcare facilities, improving people's quality of life; and education.

The Pakatan candidate for the by-election is Karmaine Sardini.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will be a six-cornered fight with Barisan Nasional fielding Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng; Gerakan, Wendy Subramaniam; Pan Malaysian Islamic Front (Berjasa), Badhrulhisham Abdul AzizBerjasa; and independent candidates Ng Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.