Explosions at Myanmar main prison kill 8: Media

A photo from Oct 6, 2022, shows the entrance of Insein prison in Yangon. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

YANGON - At least eight people were killed and 13 others were injured by explosions at Myanmar’s biggest jail, media reported on Wednesday.

Three officials and five visitors died at Yangon’s colonial-era Insein prison after two explosions went off at 9.40am local time near the facility’s parcels counter, according to independent news portal Myanmar Now.

It is unclear what caused the explosions.

Representatives of the prison and the military government could not immediately be reached for comment.

A witness told Reuters soldiers at the prison had opened fire in response to the blasts.

“As soon as I heard the blast, I ran out and that’s when I got hurt. The soldiers...at the entrance gate fired shots recklessly,” said the witness, who declined to be named because of security reasons.

The witness said they were about 3m away from the blasts and were not hurt by the explosion but from shrapnel from the gunfire.

Police were at the scene and inspecting the site of the explosions shortly afterwards, media reported.

Prison staff and couriers who were seriously injured were evacuated from the prison.

Those not seriously injured were treated at nearby shops, according to BBC Burmese.

A number of cases scheduled to be heard in the adjacent court, were cancelled after the explosions, according to media reports.

A spokesperson for the military government did not answer phone calls requesting information.

Insein is the country’s most notorious prison and thousands of political prisoners have been sent to the facility since last year’s military coup. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Australian economist jailed in Myanmar moved to Yangon's Insein prison
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 more years in jail for graft

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top