Bomb disposal officer injured after explosion at petrol station in Thai province of Pattani

- An explosion was reported at a PTT petrol station in Pattani province on the morning of Feb 4 , after an explosive device was allegedly planted inside an accessible toilet.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers had moved in to secure the area, evacuate the public and carry out a controlled disposal.

The incident occurred at 9.15am. Officials said one member of the EOD team sustained injuries.

The petrol station is located opposite a power plant in the Talubo sub-district in the Mueang Pattani district of Pattani.

The authorities said the explosive device was successfully cleared and destroyed.

Security personnel from all relevant agencies remain deployed at the scene and are conducting a thorough search of the surrounding area. The situation continues to be monitored closely.

PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

On Jan 11, four people were injured after bombs were detonated at 11 petrol stations in Thailand’s southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

All four victims were admitted to hospital, though none with serious injuries, an army spokesman said following the incidents. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK