PM Muhyiddin to offer resignation: What's next in Malaysia's political crisis?

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will tender his resignation to the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, on Monday (Aug 16) but advise the ruler that his Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact remains the largest bloc in Parliament.

The resignation, if confirmed, could end months of political turmoil facing the country, which is already battling record high Covid-19 infections and an economic downturn from multiple lockdowns.

But it is not clear who would form the next government as no party has a clear majority in parliament.

It would be up to the constitutional monarch, Sultan Abdullah, to decide what happens next.

Here are the possible scenarios:

Interim government

The king can appoint an interim premier from among lawmakers, including Mr Muhyiddin himself, until a permanent successor is found.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and the king has the power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker whom he believes can command a majority.

Elections

Mr Muhyiddin can advise the king to dissolve parliament and call for early polls.

But elections are unlikely in the short term as Malaysia has seen a record number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent days.

A general election is not due until 2023.

King picks new premier

When former premier Mahathir Mohamad resigned just two years into his five-year term in 2020, the king - in an unprecedented move - met with all 222 lawmakers to see who had the majority to form the government.

He picked Mr Muhyiddin who had the backing of political parties that were then in the opposition.

The king could do the same now.

Below are the top candidates for premiership or as interim prime minister:

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, deputy prime minister



Mr Ismail Sabri could get support from the majority of Mr Muhyiddin's coalition. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



One of the key ministers handling the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Ismail Sabri was appointed as deputy premier in July in a bid by Mr Muhyiddin to ease tensions with key ally, the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) party.

He could get support from the majority of Mr Muhyiddin's coalition, which has the backing of around 100 lawmakers. But it is unclear if he has the full support of Umno. He went against Umno's call to withdraw support for Mr Muhyiddin.

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, veteran lawmaker



Mr Ku Li is seen as a compromise candidate between the various factions in the party. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Mr Ku Li, as he is popularly known, has been a lawmaker for 47 years, held various ministerial positions in his political career and was the founding chairman of state oil firm Petronas.

The 84-year-old politician from Umno is seen as a compromise candidate between the various factions in the party. Umno support is key to the formation of any new government.

Anwar Ibrahim, opposition leader



Mr Anwar has repeatedly made a play for the top job. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The 74-year-old has repeatedly made a play for the top job, but has so far failed to show he can command a majority.

Mr Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition has 88 lawmakers, well short of the simple majority needed to form a government.

His old foe Mr Mahathir and some other opposition lawmakers do not support his premiership bid.

National operations council

Former premier Mahathir has proposed the formation of a bipartisan council that would govern the country until a new government can be formed.

The 96-year-old has offered to lead the council.

A similar council governed Malaysia for two years from May 1969 after deadly racial riots.