Explainer: What happens once Malaysia's Parliament is dissolved?

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament on Monday, allowing for snap elections.

Here's a look at what happens after the Parliament is dissolved.

Nomination and polling dates

A caretaker government will come into effect with Datuk Seri Ismail's announcement on Monday.

The Election Commission (EC) then has to spring into action and announce a nomination date and a polling date within 60 days from the date of dissolution.

The campaign period will be the period between the nomination date and the polling date, as announced by the EC.

As for the political parties, they would then have to prepare to nominate their candidates to stand for the general election.

Caretaker government takes charge

However, there is no provision for a caretaker government in the Malaysian Constitution.

The notion of a caretaker government is essentially a parliamentary or constitutional convention in line with the Westminster parliamentary system.

It is practised in parliamentary democracies where the executive government is formed from the majority political party in the elected house of representatives.

This means the incumbent government will automatically be the caretaker government, unless the caretaker prime minister hands over his reins to another minister to stand in his place as happened in 1959.

The then prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman announced that he would retire to focus on the election campaign and handed over the reins to his deputy Tun Abdul Razak.

Changes to government system

The civil service, along with all authorities such as the police force, will then continue to function as it is and the chief secretary would continue as the head of civil service.

However, as Parliament has been dissolved, no new legislation will be passed and no new policies will be signed by any ministers.