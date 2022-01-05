Experts expect rise in anxiety, PTSD due to floods

PETALING JAYA • As heavy storms and floods rage on after nearly three weeks in Mal-aysia, mental health experts are anticipating a rise in anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

They said these issues will emerge not only within the displaced communities, but also among their families and members of the public.

Mental health expert Andrew Mohanraj said there were already numerous cases received by the Malaysian Mental Health Association linked to floods.

"We have been getting about 500 calls a month, and the numbers are increasing as a result of the floods," Dr Mohanraj, the association's president, said on Monday.

He said continuous rain would cause fear and anxiety. "Traditionally, we often see ourselves as a safe country, but the unexpected floods in certain areas have caused trauma to the people."

Dr Mohanraj noted that the situation could exacerbate certain symptoms for those who were already battling depression and anxiety.

"This is reflected in the calls we are receiving," he said. "They express fear and worry about relapses."

He expressed concern that this could be a prolonged situation. "Once the flood situation (improves), victims who return to their homes could experience PTSD symptoms. This could last for between six months and a year," he said.

Among the symptoms is distrust of others. This is especially so for survivors and those who have lost loved ones.

Counsellor Rohini Krishnan, 27, said more people had been getting mental health help since the floods occurred.

"There is increased anxiety in a lot of people. This situation can be addressed as seasonal depression or seasonal anxiety, like that of people in countries that have winter. They feel more depressed and lonely during the cold weather," said Ms Rohini, founder of Meraky Counselling Services.

To reduce the chances of getting a panic attack, she advised them to set up support groups with family, friends and colleagues. "Keep everyone in the loop every day," she said.

Psychiatrist and psychotherapist Hazli Zakaria, who is also president of the Malaysia Psychiatrist Association, highlighted the importance of having proper assessment of victims' needs in terms of their psychological state.

"There must also be clear and specific plans by the relevant authorities to support victims, including short-, mid-and long-term planning," he said.

