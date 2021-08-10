Experts, businesses urge caution ahead of relaxed measures

Malaysia's move to ease rules for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has been met with mixed reactions, as experts and business owners urge caution in exercising these new freedoms.

Opposition parties have also urged a rethink of the decision ahead of its implementation today.

They said more stringent thresholds - such as vaccination coverage of 60 per cent and hospital utilisation below 70 per cent - should be met before the nearly nine million people who have completed their shots are issued with "green passes" to travel and dine out.

"A hasty and poorly thought-out reopening would only introduce an additional unpredictable variable into the pandemic equation, further burdening the struggling healthcare system," Pakatan Harapan's health committee said in an immediate response to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's announcement on Sunday.

Local tourism within states or federal territories, non-contact outdoor sports and exercise, as well as dining at eateries will be allowed for the fully vaccinated in areas that have progressed to at least phase two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sabah have reached phase two while Perlis, Sarawak and the federal territory of Labuan have entered phase three, which already allows certain economic and social activities to resume.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated married couples, as well as parents and their children younger than 18 years, are allowed to travel across district or state lines to meet one another, regardless of which phase the area is in.

Vaccinated people with a residence in the country will be allowed to undergo quarantine at home when returning to Malaysia.

Those who are vaccinated will also be allowed to return to places of worship.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said yesterday that all adults in Malaysia are expected to be fully vaccinated by October.

Still, experts urged greater caution as the easing of restrictions could cause Covid-19 cases - which breached the 20,000 a day mark last week - to rise further.

"A premature move," said paediatrician Amar Singh, who helped draft the Health Emergency Action Plan, a civil society initiative. "Delta can infect the vaccinated and they can transmit to others."

Medical Practitioners Coalition Association of Malaysia president Raj Kumar Maharajah said present restrictions could not be completely lifted as the virus was still mutating, and suggested the slight easing from today would give pointers for the next step.

"We cannot let our guard down... I propose a wait-and-see approach for the moment," he said.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin has warned that the "government will not hesitate to revoke these conveniences if there are breaches of guidelines".

Malaysia's number of Covid-19 cases continued its downward trend yesterday, recording 17,236 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 1,279,776. It reported 212 Covid-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 10,961.

More than 1,090 patients remain in intensive care units (ICUs), with some states reporting that their ICU wards were operating at over 80 per cent capacity.

Some business owners have welcomed the move to ease controls.

SME Association of Malaysia president Michael Kang, a member of the National Recovery Council, said: "We must recognise this as the new norm and know how to coexist with the virus."

Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia president Kuljit Singh noted that the relaxations were mainly in phase two and phase three areas where the outbreak was not as critical.

"In order to start the economy somewhere, and also (considering) the social and mental aspects of the pandemic, it's best to start (reopening)," The Malaysian Insight reported him as saying.