Execute Royal Decree on Najib’s house arrest without selective approach: Malaysian opposition leader

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Malaysian opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin said safeguarding the dignity of the Royal Institution is a constitutional duty rather than a political choice.

PETALING JAYA – Any defiance or denial of a decree issued by Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, constitutes a grave act of disloyalty to the King and the nation, said opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin.

In a statement on Nov 7, Hamzah stressed that all Malaysians, along with the government, are obligated to uphold and respect the Royal Institution as a symbol of national sovereignty, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara.

“The government or any party has an obligation to give effect to decrees issued by the King in accordance with the law, including matters under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution regarding royal pardons, commutations and sentence remissions,” he said.

“Any attempt to defy, deny or undermine a royal decree is a serious act of disloyalty to His Majesty.”

Referring to ongoing debates surrounding an Addendum Order issued by the previous monarch , Hamzah highlighted legal precedent set by the apex court.

“This principle was established by the Federal Court in the case involving the royal pardon of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which ruled that the monarch’s exercise of the royal prerogative of pardon is non-justiciable, meaning it cannot be questioned or reviewed by any party, including the courts,” he noted.

He urged the government against taking a “selective approach”, saying that safeguarding the dignity of the Royal Institution is a constitutional duty rather than a political choice.

Hamzah’s remarks come after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) stated on Nov 6 that the execution of house arrest for former prime minister Najib Razak should be temporarily deferred.

The AGC clarified that the deferment was not intended to question the King’s decree, but to ensure the order and related court instructions are executed accurately and in strict accordance with the law. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK