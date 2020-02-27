Ex-Umno leader Hishammuddin denies talk of quitting party

PETALING JAYA • Former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein has rubbished talk that he has quit the party to join a new coalition government.

"I strongly deny any allegation that claims I am leaving the party," he said in a Facebook post yesterday. "Please don't believe any speculations spread by certain parties out there."

He added: "My stand has been consistent since before. Today, I reiterate my undivided loyalty. I will always remain with Umno and Barisan Nasional."

Rumours have emerged on social media claiming that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin was working with former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali to form a new alliance.

Eleven PKR MPs, including Datuk Seri Azmin, quit the party on Monday, leading to the collapse of the four-party ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and deepening Malaysia's political crisis.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, with its 26 MPs, left PH at the same time.

The realignment of these parties has revived talk that Mr Hishammuddin would leave Umno with about 20 of its lawmakers to join up with the 11 former PKR MPs.

Last November, he was accused of trying to bring Umno lawmakers into PH, after 22 Umno MPs attended a dinner at the home of Mr Azmin.

Mr Hishammuddin, a cousin of former prime minister Najib Razak, had said previously that he was prepared to face the Umno disciplinary board over accusations of working with the then-ruling coalition.

Mr Hishammuddin, 58, stepped back from leadership positions in Umno after the party's 2018 election loss, while remaining as MP of a ward in Johor.

On Tuesday, he was among the 90 lawmakers who met the Malaysian King during one-to-one interview sessions to ascertain who commands the majority support in Parliament.

