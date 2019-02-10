Ex-Thai leader Thaksin posts rallying tweet after week of drama

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra made his first public comments following a week of unprecedented drama involving a party linked to him and the royal family.

The party, Thai Raksa Chart, saw its bid on Friday to nominate Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya for prime minister in next month's general election rapidly unravel, when her brother King Maha Vajiralongkorn issued a rare royal command opposing the move.

On his Twitter account, Thaksin posted a short message late Saturday saying, "Chin up and keep moving forward! We learn from past experiences but live for today and the future. Cheer up! Life must go on!"

The events over the past few days shocked Thailand, where top royals are officially treated with semi-divine status and protected by strict lese-majeste laws that shield them from criticism.

Thaksin or his allies have won every election dating back to 2001, only to be unseated by the courts or the military.

He lives in exile but parties linked to him have been preparing for the March 24 election, which will follow almost five years of military rule.