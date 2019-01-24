Ex-PM Najib trolls govt with music video

PETALING JAYA • Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak continues to troll the Pakatan Harapan government on social media, this time by releasing a music video.

Narrating and singing in Malay to the tune of Kiss And Say Goodbye by The Manhattans, the Pekan MP pokes fun at the ruling coalition using revised lyrics.

In a soft sing-song voice before the song begins, Najib says: "This is the saddest day of my life. Since May 9, 2018, I was ousted. All this while, I have been fighting for the people who I really love."

He was referring to the date of the last general election, which his Barisan Nasional coalition lost after ruling for over six decades.

Accompanied by about 15 other people in the studio, Najib then launches into the song, singing and swaying. The lyrics appear to mock the performance of the government since May, saying: "Hopes as high as mountains but crushed to become dust, I believed in you, all your promises."

Najib, who faces dozens of charges relating to criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering related to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, appears to be gaining online followers as he shrugs off the allegations hanging over him and posts jibes about rival politicians.

Meanwhile, another set of allegations dogged Najib yesterday, when a cousin of murdered Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu testified in the Shah Alam High Court that Ms Altantuya had showed her a photo of herself, her lover Abdul Razak Baginda and a deputy premier named Razak.

Ms Burmaa Oyunchimeg was giving evidence in the family's RM100 million (S$33 million) lawsuit against the Malaysian government over Ms Altantuya's death in 2006. Najib, who was deputy prime minister in 2006 and advised by Mr Abdul Razak when he was defence minister, reiterated yesterday that he had never met Ms Altantuya.

"That is slander. Lies. I never met her," he said, according to the Malaysiakini news site.

Ms Altantuya was killed in a forest in Shah Alam with a shot to the head before her body was blown up with explosives.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK