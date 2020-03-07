Ex-PKR man sworn in to Johor Cabinet under new govt

JOHOR BARU • Johor has appointed its first-ever state executive councillor who is an independent representative, after recent horse-trading by the new state government to woo Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen to switch camps.

Particularly in demand were ethnic Chinese lawmakers - to ensure that the Chinese community is represented in the new executive council (exco), as the state Cabinet is called.

Pemanis assemblyman Chong Fat Full created history when he was sworn in as part of the state's 10-member exco team yesterday.

Dr Chong, previously from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), quit the party and became independent on Wednesday.

All 10 members of the state executive committees have been sworn in by Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene.

Johor, which has 56 state assemblymen, has an Umno leader, Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who was recently sworn in by the Sultan as Menteri Besar. This was despite both the Perikatan Nasional alliance (PN) and PH having 28 lawmakers each, resulting in a deadlock on who has control of the state assembly.

But with Dr Chong's departure from PH component party PKR, PN now has 29 assemblymen on its side, against PH's 27, signalling the fall of the PH state government.

Dr Chong is now Johor's unity, trade and consumers affairs executive councillor.

Among the new exco members are Umno state secretary Samsol Bari Jamali, as well as other Umno lawmakers Ayub Jamil, Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Zaiton Ismail.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has four representatives: its state chairman Mazlan Bujang, Mr Mohd Solihan Badri, Mr Mohd Izhar Ahmad and Mr Tosrin Jarvanthi.

Malaysian Indian Congress state chairman R. Vidyanathan and Dr Chong are the remaining members.

Bersatu is part of the PN alliance led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin which grabbed power from PH last weekend.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK