Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appearing before the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Sept 16.

MANILA – The camp of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte opposed the prosecution’s request before the International Criminal Court (ICC) to allow many of its witnesses to testify in a fully closed session.

In an 11-page submission made public early on Nov 24, Duterte’s counsel Peter Haynes noted that the prosecutors’ Oct 30 request asked “a third of its witnesses” to testify entirely in closed session.

“The use of fully closed sessions, particularly to this extent, unjustifiably infringes upon the public nature of the proceedings and Mr Duterte’s right to a public trial,” he said.

“More broadly, the defence is concerned that deviations from public proceedings should not become the norm in these proceedings, and does not agree that the public interest in this trial justifies the proceedings being held out of public view,” he added.

Haynes noted that the prosecution requested 22 of its 69 witnesses to give evidence entirely in closed session.

Also, he asked the court if it is necessary for 55 of the prosecution witnesses to use pseudonyms as well as the use of voice distortions to 33 of them.

The request for anonymity, he said, accounts for 79% of the prosecution witnesses, 40% of whom “would then give evidence effectively in secret”.

“While it defers to the chamber on the proportionate implementation of protective measures sought for the majority of witnesses, the defence expresses deep concerns at the scope of the request,” he said.

To support their request, prosecutors argued that such measures are necessary since the witnesses have a high public profile, are subject to increased media exposure, are members of the Philippine National Police or government, and are still staying in the country.

Haynes, however, said these “are insufficient reasons, per se, to warrant protective measures”.

He also noted that the proposed anonymity could also cast doubt on the veracity of the witnesses’ testimony, since making their identities public increases their commitment to tell the truth, owing to public accountability.

“The attempt to evade some of the responsibilities attached to the role of a witness casts doubt on the witness’ commitment to the truth and should not be a ground for granting protective measures,” he said.

Instead, Duterte’s lawyer asked the court to apply “less stringent” measures, such as the targeted use of private sessions.

This, Haynes said, would neutralise or mitigate risks to the same extent, all the while respecting the 81-year-old’s rights.

“The prosecution’s schedule of topics of examinations will allow for the identification of aspects of testimony that would require the use of private sessions to avoid an identified and objectively justifiable risk to a particular witness,” he said. “Only such specific evidence should be hidden from public view.”

Duterte’s trial for three counts of crimes against humanity begins on Nov 30 in The Hague in the Netherlands.

At least 6,000 people were killed during the war on drugs under his administration, according to official government data, but human rights watchdogs and the ICC prosecutors estimate the death toll to be between 12,000 and 30,000 from 2016 to 2019.

On March 12, 2025, Duterte was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and detained at Villamor Air Base the same day before being flown to The Hague.

Separately, the Philippine Supreme Court has dismissed the consolidated petitions for a writ of habeas corpus challenging the former leader’s arrest and turnover to the ICC, saying he is out of its coercive power.

“Significantly, Duterte is not just beyond the court’s coercive powers, but also stands accused before an international tribunal that has assumed jurisdiction over his person,” it stated in its ruling.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao and released on Nov 24, the High Court voted 9-4 to deny the consolidated petitions filed by Duterte’s children – Sebastian, Veronica and Paolo – on behalf of their father. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK