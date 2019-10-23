Ex-PAS leader charged with CBT, money laundering

SHAH ALAM • Former Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) deputy president Nasharudin Mat Isa claimed trial yesterday to three counts of money laundering and 30 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) amounting to about RM4 million (S$1.3 million) at the Sessions Court.

Nasharudin, 57 pleaded not guilty to all 33 charges read to him in front of Sessions Court judge Rozilah Salleh. He had said that the statements against him were "a gross defamation" to both him and PAS.

For the three counts of money laundering, Nasharudin was charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries a prison term of a maximum of 15 years or a fine of five times the amount of money gained from the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

For the 30 counts of CBT, he was charged under a section of the Penal Code, which carries a prison term of no less than two years and no more than 20 years and with whipping and liable to a fine upon conviction.

Nasharudin was the deputy head of the Islamist party for five years from 2005, but left PAS after a fallout, following his attempts to initiate closer ties with then-political arch-rival Umno after the 2008 general election.

He was later made chief of the Global Movement of Moderates Foundation established in 2012 by then-premier Najib Razak.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK