Ex-minister questions Malaysia's move to use Bahasa in international communitions

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's ex-international trade minister Rafidah Aziz on Saturday (May 28) questioned the government's move to force civil servants to use Bahasa Malaysia in international meetings and correspondence, warning the country could become "bureaucratic pariahs in Asean".

She was responding to comments by the Chief Secretary to the Government Zuki Ali - Malaysia's highest ranked civil servant - for the Public Service Department (JPA) to consider punitive measures to enforce the use of Bahasa Malaysia in the civil service.

Tan Sri Zuki was reported as saying on Tuesday that he hoped the JPA could examine actions that could be taken against civil servants who take lightly the instructions related to the use of the national language.

Tan Sri Rafidah said in a statement: "If this mindset of being inward-looking persists, with even penalties imposed for not communicating with the rest of the world in Bahasa Malaysia, then we will be the bureaucratic pariahs in Asean."

She said that during her tenure in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), she had asked for all the ministry's communications to be conducted in English to ensure efficiency in the delivery of its services.

Ms Rafidah, 78, led Miti from 1987 to 2008.

The civil servants' competence in English used to be a key driver in attracting high-quality foreign investments, she said.

"Malaysia was indeed the preferred investment and business destination where communication was facilitated and effective.

"The vision and reference point was 'Malaysia in the regional and global infrastructure'.

"Not Malaysia in its own 'syok sendiri' (self-indulgent), tiny, self-wound cocoon," she said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on May 22 that all affairs involving foreign countries including correspondence must now be conducted in Bahasa Melayu (Malay language). Bahasa Malaysia is the formal version of Bahasa Melayu and is used in domestic official communications.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah in March said PM Ismail - Malaysia's ninth premier - will use Bahasa Melayu when delivering his speech at the United Nations Conference in September, and at the Asean Summit in November.

Previous Malaysian prime ministers spoke in English in international meetings.