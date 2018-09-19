Ex-minister Mustapa Mohamed quits Umno

KUALA LUMPUR • Veteran Malaysian politician Mustapa Mohamed has quit Umno after 40 years, sparking speculation that he will join the ranks of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition.

In a statement yesterday, Datuk Seri Mustapa - a popular MP in his home state of Kelantan and a well-respected bureaucrat - said he was disappointed with the former ruling party's direction after its election defeat in May.

He said: "My political principle is that Umno should be inclusive, moderate, and a party that takes the middle path... The direction taken by Umno now no longer aligns with my political principles... I made the decision to resign from Umno after over four decades of service."

The Straits Times understands that the former minister of international trade and industry - affectionately known as Tok Pa - has met government adviser Daim Zainuddin to discuss how he can contribute to the PH government.

Mr Mustapa's resignation comes after Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia at the weekend discussed the issue of forging a new alliance.

It is not clear, however, if he will join Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. Mr Mustapa is on vacation and his spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Trinna Leong