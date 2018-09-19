Ex-minister Mustapa Mohamed quit Umno because he sees party is destroyed, says Malaysia PM Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed's departure from Umno shows that he has realised that the party is destroyed, says Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Tun Mahathir, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, said this when asked to comment on the latest development in Umno.

"Perhaps he has realised although it's a bit late. Umno is destroyed and now you are leaving the party," he said on Tuesday (Sept 18) night.

Asked if Pakatan wants to open its doors to Mr Mustapa, Dr Mahathir said he has not heard of such a move.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Mr Mustapa, who is an Umno Supreme Council member and MP for Jeli in Kelantan, said the decision was made as he felt that the party's current direction is no longer in line with the political principles he upheld. He added that there were no longer any convincing efforts to start rejuvenating the party.

"Based on this, after much reflection and deep thought, I have decided to resign as Umno member after more than 40 years of providing service to the party," Mr Mustapa, the former international trade and industry minister, said.