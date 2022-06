Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday appointed seasoned politician Zulkifli Hasan as Trade Minister, and former armed forces commander Hadi Tjahjanto as his new Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning.

Mr Zulkifli, 59, who only recently joined the ruling coalition, is the chairman of the Islamic-leaning National Mandate Party, or PAN. He is currently deputy speaker of the People's Representative Assembly (MPR).