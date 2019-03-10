Ex-members of dissolved opposition party vow to fight on

BANGKOK • The former members of a dissolved Thai opposition political party said they will carry on trying to block the military government's effort to retain power in the general election.

The former leaders of Thai Raksa Chart said they will campaign publicly for full restoration of democracy in South-east Asia's second-largest economy.

They will study poll rules to see what is permissible following the party's break-up, Mr Chaturon Chaisang, who was Thai Raksa Chart's campaign strategist, said at a briefing yesterday in Bangkok.

A court on Thursday ordered the dissolution of Thai Raksa Chart for conduct deemed hostile to the constitutional monarchy. It ruled that the party broke rules by picking Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya as its prime ministerial candidate on Feb 8.

Thai Raksa Chart is linked to exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as is the main opposition Pheu Thai party.

Pheu Thai is not fielding candidates in all constituencies and Thai Raksa Chart was expected to help fill that gap.

The defunct party now plans to encourage supporters to use the "vote no" option in ballots, which would require a rerun of polling in constituencies where the "no" option is the most popular, the Bangkok Post reported.

Pheu Thai could then field candidates in those areas, according to the report.

Thailand's general election is due on March 24.

BLOOMBERG