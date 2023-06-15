Ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah gets passport back to visit daughter, grandsons in S’pore

Malaysia’s Court of Appeal on Thursday allowed the wife of former premier Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, to get back her passport so that she can visit her daughter and grandsons in Singapore.

A three-member bench chaired by Justice P Ravinthran allowed Rosmah’s travel document to be temporarily released after hearing submissions from Rosmah’s lawyer, Mr Jagjit Singh.

Rosmah’s passport is currently held by the court as part of her bail conditions relating to a bribery case involving a hybrid power supply deal for rural schools in Sarawak.

“Rosmah has a court case on July 11, she will return by then,” said Mr Singh.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn did not object to the application.

Mr Ravinthran said the passport will be released on Thursday for Rosmah to be in Singapore from now until July 7.

“In view of there being no objection from the prosecution, this application is allowed,” he said, adding that Rosmah is required to surrender her travel document to the court on or by July 7.

This is the third time the court has granted Rosmah’s application for the temporary release of her passport.

Rosmah was previously allowed to temporarily obtain her passport on Oct 15, 2021 to visit her daughter, Ms Nooryana Najwa, who gave birth to her second child in Singapore.

She also visited her daughter on March 21 this year when both Ms Nooryana and her son were unwell.

Ms Nooryana is married to Mr Daniyar Kessikbayev, the nephew of former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev. The couple and their children currently live in Singapore.

On Sept 1, 2022, the Kuala Lumpur High Court convicted Rosmah on three charges of corruption in a RM1.25 billion (S$364 million) solar hybrid project trial.

She was also found guilty on one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of accepting RM1.5 million and RM5 million, monies linked to the project in Sarawak.