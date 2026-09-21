Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak’s residence inspected ahead of house arrest

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Journalists outside former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's house on Sept 18, before the king agreed to allow him to serve the remainder of his six-year sentence under house arrest.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Prisons Department and police inspected Najib Razak’s residence as arrangements for the former prime minister’s house arrest continued.

Sentul OCPD Assistant Commissioner Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam, said on Sept 21 outside the residence on Jalan Langgak Duta that they had just assessed the house.

“As of now, there aren’t any exact details. We just assessed the residence.

“So in this matter the Prisons Department asked the police to attend as well. For the police, we are coming from the aspect of security.

“On the aspect of the (home) arrest, that is under the purview of the Prisons Department,” he said.

Anuar Bakri said that a decision has yet to be reached on the exact details behind the home arrest arrangement.

“This afternoon, I attended a meeting between the Royal Malaysia Police and the Prisons Department to assess the issue concerning the detention of Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The decision has not been finalised yet. Whatever decision is made will come from the top leadership, and the decision will be conveyed to the media at any time.

“From the police security standpoint, we are prepared at any time to ensure security both outside and inside,” he said.

He added that details on the house arrest arrangements will only be finalised when the order has been completed.

He also said that rumours of installing concertina wire were false.

“The Prisons Department is responsible for the inside of the residence while we are responsible for the outside,” he said.

The legal affairs division of the Prime Minister’s Department previously announced that Najib had been granted a conditional pardon by Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to payment of a RM50 million (S$15.6 million) fine.

The 73-year-old has been serving his sentence at Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022, after the Federal Court upheld his conviction and 12-year jail term in the SRC International case. The sentence was halved in 2024 by the then Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

Najib was Malaysia’s sixth prime minister from 2009 to 2018. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK