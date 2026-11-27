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KUALA LUMPUR – Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin knew that the RM25.3 million (S$7.9 million) deposited into the political party’s bank accounts came from illegitimate sources but turned a blind eye, the High Court heard.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said on Nov 26 that the frequency of which large amounts were transacted into Bersatu’s two bank accounts should have raised suspicion.

“In this case, the accused wilfully shut his eyes to what is obvious.

“If he had taken some effort to find out the source of the huge sum, he would have known that the transactions involved individuals and companies seeking support,” he said in his submission at Muhyiddin’s graft trial linked to the Jana Wibawa project.

Wan Shaharuddin said the former prime minister was neither a puppet nor a regular member of the political party.

“He had direct control and direct access to Bersatu accounts.

“A bank account holder must be vigilant and must take steps to ensure monies received in his account are not proceeds of any unlawful activity, and that he knows the source of the money is lawful.

“All of our submissions conclude the accused knew the RM25.3 million came from illegitimate source,” he said.

The court previously heard from witnesses that RM19.5 million, RM4.8 million and RM1 million from three sources were deposited into the political party’s bank accounts.

Muhyiddin, 79, is facing three charges of using his position to obtain RM25.3 million in gratification for Bersatu from three companies – Nepturis, Mamfor and KCJ Engineering – as well as KCJ Engineering’s director Datuk Seri Azman Yusoff, in connection with the Jana Wibawa projects.

He is alleged to have committed the offences at the Prime Minister’s Office, at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya, between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

Under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comm­­­ission Act 2009, the offence carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The submissions resume before Justice Noor Ruwen a Nurdin on Dec 1 . THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK