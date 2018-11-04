Ex-Malaysian minister Khairy Jamaluddin says would sack Lokman Adam if he were Umno chief

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Twitter spat has erupted between former Malaysian minister Khairy Jamaluddin and fellow Umno member Lokman Adam, prompting a small flurry of excitement on the local social media scene.

It all started when Umno Supreme Council member Lokman responded to Mr Khairy's tweet, which shared a video clip of Mr Khairy's exchange with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on keeping the now-abolished Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a lower rate instead of introducing the new Sales and Services Tax (SST).

Mr Khairy's tweet, which was posted on Aug 1 and remains pinned to the top of his Twitter timeline, went on to say that the Finance Ministry admits GST is better, yet says it must go because it's an election promise; "Political populism wins over sound economic policy".

To this, Datuk Lokman said: "with this kind of finger pointing attitude, don't ever dream that you can ever become the President of Umno".

It remains unclear why Mr Lokman chose to reply to that specific tweet on Saturday night (Nov 3) given that it was posted over three months ago.

Rembau MP Khairy did not take long to respond.

"You better pray I don't become President of Umno. First thing I'll do is sack you for having the IQ of a carrot," he tweeted back at Mr Lokman on the Sunday afternoon.

My exchange with @guanenglim yesterday on keeping the GST at a lower rate vs SST. @MOFmalaysia admits GST is better but essentially says it must go because it’s an election promise. Political populism wins over sound economic policy. https://t.co/8soCpUxEcL — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) August 1, 2018

You better pray I don’t become President of UMNO. First thing I’ll do is sack you for having the IQ of a carrot. — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) November 4, 2018

Mr Lokman has led demonstrations in support of ex- and current Umno presidents Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, both of whom face criminal charges for corruption, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering.

Mr Khairy, formerly the minister for youth and sports, ran for the post of president against Zahid in the June party elections, and lost.

Twitter users could not contain their amusement and tagged both political personalities in GIFs related to the exchange, such as a carrot being chopped with the caption "How KJ destroyed Lokman".

Tweeter @Play3r_two chimed in with a joke that soon went viral on the thread of replies to Khairy's tweet: "And thus Lobakman Adam was born…". Lobak is the Malay word for carrot.

Mr Lokman had earlier also responded to Mr Khairy's tweet on why the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) lost to Pakatan Harapan in the May general elections.

"We lost because of 1MDB. The end.", said Mr Khairy, referring to the corruption scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which has implicated Najib.

In the tweet, he also attached a news report from an English daily where Najib was quoted as saying that BN lost because of "fraud, defamation and false promises made by Pakatan Harapan."

Mr Lokman tweeted back: "What to do, at that time @NajibRazak had a stupid youth chief that never make any attempt to study about 1MDB and explain it to the public. He only knows how to choose the right colours of his socks".