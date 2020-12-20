Ex-Malaysian minister greets 10,000 guests at son's 'drive-through' wedding reception

PUTRAJAYA - Some 10,000 people attended a wedding reception in the Malaysian administrative capital of Putrajaya on Sunday (Dec 20) without stepping out of their vehicles, to comply with Covid-19 health protocols.

The guests simply waved and drove past the event's hosts, Putrajaya MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, his wife, his son Tengku Muhammed Hafiz Tengku Adnan and his bride Oceane Cyril Alagia, Bernama news agency reported.

The guests then collected their food packs at a tent set up nearby by winding down their vehicles' windows.

Tengku Adnan had set up a special stage in front of the Palace of Justice - the main court complex in Putrajaya - where the newlyweds were seated to wave to the guests.

The young couple later stood by the road to wave to their guests.

The Javanese-themed ceremony started at 11am and ended about 2 pm, Bernama reported.

Said Tengku Muhammed Hafiz: "The drive-through concept was my father's idea. He wanted my wedding to be celebrated by all the people in Putrajaya as they are also my family as I grew up here."

Sunday was the 70th birthday of Tengku Adnan, who is both Umno treasurer and secretary of Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition.

He was the Cabinet former minister for the federal territories.