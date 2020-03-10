Ex-judge Gopal Sri Ram to continue as lead prosecutor in 1MDB-linked trials

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Attorney-General Idrus Harun, appointed last week by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, will let former judge Gopal Sri Ram continue as lead prosecutor for the government in cases linked to former premier Najib Razak and state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Datuk Seri Sri Ram, 76, who was appointed to the post last year by former attorney-general Tommy Thomas, yesterday said Mr Idrus told him to "go ahead". This includes conducting prosecutions against other high-profile figures as well.

"I understood that to be the position," said Mr Sri Ram, a former Federal Court judge, at the corruption trial of Rosmah Mansor, who is Najib's wife.

Mr Idrus, also a former Federal Court judge, is now Attorney-General, taking over from Tan Sri Tommy, who resigned in the wake of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's resignation as prime minister last month.

Mr Sri Ram is the lead prosecutor in the joint trial of Najib and former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy -related to tampering with 1MDB's audit report - and Rosmah's graft trial linked to a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, prominent criminal lawyer V. Sithambaram was appointed lead prosecutor in Najib's SRC International case. SRC was a former unit of 1MDB.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin in 2016 was sacked as deputy prime minister and also from Umno for questioning then Prime Minister Najib over 1MDB. The trial of Najib on charges of corruption and money laundering involving 1MDB funds is to resume today.

In another appointment, Mr Azam Baki, deputy chief commissioner (operations) at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, was yesterday appointed chief commissioner of the agency after the resignation of Ms Latheefa Koya.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office yesterday said the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, had approved Ms Latheefa's decision to cut short her stint effective yesterday.

The government thanked Ms Latheefa for her service to the country during her tenure as chief commissioner, the statement said. She was appointed in June last year by Dr Mahathir.

Seen as one of Malaysia's top graft-busters, Mr Azam, 57, has more than 30 years' experience with the anti-corruption body.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK