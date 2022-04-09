Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng found guilty in 1MDB trial

NEW YORK • Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was convicted by a US jury yesterday of conspiring to violate an anti-corruption law to help loot hundreds of millions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB development fund.

Prosecutors say Ng, Goldman's former top investment banker for Malaysia, helped his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from the fund - which was founded to pursue development projects in the South-east Asian country - launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman.

Ng, 49, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to launder money and violating an anti-corruption law. His lawyers say Leissner, who pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2018 and agreed to cooperate with the prosecutors' investigation, falsely implicated Ng in the hopes of receiving a lenient sentence.

The jury convicted Ng of two counts of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. He faces as many as 30 years in prison. It is a hard-won victory for the United States in the aftermath of fraud surrounding the sovereign wealth fund, set up to help Malaysia's people and economy but instead was used to line the pockets of government officials, bankers and intermediaries with an estimated US$2.7 billion (S$3.7 billion), one of the biggest financial scandals in history.

Prosecutors said Goldman helped 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) raise US$6.5 billion through three bond sales, but that US$4.5 billion was diverted to government officials, bankers and their associates through bribes and kickbacks between 2009 and 2015.

Ng is the first, and likely only, person to face trial in the US over the scheme. Goldman in 2020 paid a nearly US$3 billion fine and its Malaysian unit agreed to plead guilty.

Deliberations began on Tuesday after a nearly two-month trial in a Brooklyn federal court.

Jurors heard nine days of testimony from Leissner, who said he sent Ng US$35 million in kickbacks. Leissner said the men agreed to tell banks a "cover story" that the money was from a legitimate business venture between their wives.

Ng's wife, Ms Hwee Bin Lim, later testified for the defence that the business venture was, in fact, legitimate. She said she invested US$6 million in the mid-2000s in a Chinese company owned by the family of Leissner's then-wife, Ms Judy Chan, and that the US$35 million was her return on that investment.