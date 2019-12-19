Ex-commando 'has not left prison since April 15, 2015'

PETALING JAYA • Former Malaysian commando Azilah Hadri, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006, has not left prison since April 15, 2015, said the Malaysian Prisons Department.

In a statement yesterday, the department said Azilah last stepped out of prison on that date to attend a trial at the Sepang magistrate's court.

"Azilah's escort to the court was arranged after Kajang Prison received an order from the court to bring him for the trial.

"It is in accordance with Section 30 of the Prisons Act," it said.

The statement comes after the lawyer of former prime minister Najib Razak claimed on Tuesday that Azilah was taken out of the prison in breach of procedures to allegedly meet a "VVIP" in February.

However, lawyer Shafee Abdullah declined to name the person.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday he has not met Azilah since the latter's imprisonment and also dismissed claims that his government is behind the former commando's recent revelations about the murder case.

"As this involves the legal process, the government will leave the matter to the relevant authorities to decide on the course of action," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Prisons Department said that based on its records, Azilah was never allowed to leave the prison, nor was he taken out since April 15, 2015, for any matter.



Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu was murdered in 2006, and her body was blown up by explosives.



"Since last year, Azilah was visited 34 times by family members and 15 times by his lawyer at Kajang Prison.

"Thus, any allegation that Azilah was taken out of prison to meet a VVIP this year is definitely not true," the department added.

The issue has brought the murder of Ms Altantuya, 28, back into the spotlight. Her body, which was blown to bits by explosives, was found in a jungle clearing atop a hill in Shah Alam.

Azilah has claimed in a statutory declaration that he and former colleague Sirul Azhar Umar were ordered to kill Ms Altantuya by Najib and the politician's close associate Abdul Razak Baginda - claims that were immediately rejected by the former premier.

Najib said on his Facebook page yesterday that he will swear a religious oath to deny Azilah's claim.

"I intend to perform the sumpah laknat to deny the allegations contained in Azilah Hadri's statutory declaration. I will perform this at Masjid Jamek in Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur after Friday prayers," he said.

News site Malay Mail reported that sumpah laknat is a sacred oath done in the name of God, beseeching divine retribution to fall on the wrong-doer, which some Muslims occasionally use as emphatic denials.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK