Ex-chairman of Malaysia's rail firm questioned by anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, the former chairman of state-owned public transport firm Prasarana Malaysia, was called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday (May 27) to assist in a probe.

It is understood that he was at the MACC headquarters for questioning late in the morning on Thursday.

Sources who confirmed that Mr Tajuddin was called for his statement to be recorded were however tight-lipped when asked on the nature of the investigation.

However, it is learnt the investigation was in connection with claims of power abuse.

The MACC has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Later on the same day, the Pasir Salak MP was questioned by police for allegedly flouting Covid-19 standard operating procedures during a press conference recently.

He was seen arriving at the Dang Wangi police headquarters in a silver car at around 4.45pm, where he spent an hour giving his statement.

The questioning by the MACC and police comes a day after Mr Tajuddin was terminated as the Prasarana chairman on May 26.

Prior to this, he was widely criticised on social media for his performance at a recent press conference following the LRT Kelatna Jaya line train collision incident.

At the press conference, Mr Tajuddin sought to downplay his absence at the site of the country's first light rail transit crash on Monday (May 24), which left three people in intensive care. Prasarana operates Malaysia's main suburban rail lines.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Wednesday issued a letter to Mr Tajuddin, informing him that his position as non-executive chairman of the firm had been terminated, effective immediately.