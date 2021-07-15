Ex-aide of Malaysian politician Anwar files civil suit over alleged sexual misconduct

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A former aide of Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim has filed a civil suit in the Kuala Lumpur High Court against the politician over an alleged sexual misconduct incident in 2018.

In the statement of claim sighted by The Star, Muhammad Yusoff Rawther is seeking a declaration that Datuk Seri Anwar, 73, had perpetrated sexual assaults or trespass against him.

Mr Muhammad Yusoff, 28, is also seeking compensation of RM180 per session (S$60) of therapy, exemplary damages, court costs, 5 per cent per annum interest on any possible judgement sum and other miscellaneous costs or damages.

In Jan 14, 2020, the Attorney General's Chambers announced it had decided not to prosecute anyone in the case involving Mr Muhammad Yusoff and Mr Anwar due to insufficient evidence and contradiction of material facts.

"We also found there is insufficient evidence to prosecute on these reports lodged based on the evidence available in the investigation papers.

"In the circumstances, we agree with the recommendation of the police that the case be closed," said former solicitor general Nor Faizah Engku Atek in 2020.

In November 2019, Mr Muhammad Yusoff had also filed a statutory declaration alleging that Mr Anwar had outraged his modesty on Oct 2, 2018 at the latter's home.

Mr Anwar had denied the allegations, saying he was campaigning in the Port Dickson,Negeri Sembilan, by-election in 2018 on the day he was accused of perpetrating the act in his home in KL.