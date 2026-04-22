Ex-abbot of Thai temple jailed 50 years over $79m embezzlement scandal linked to online gambling network

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Investigations revealed that former abbot Phra Dhammawachiranuwat has diverted temple and foundation funds for personal use between 2021 and 2024.

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BANGKOK – A Thai court has sentenced a former abbot of Wat Rai Khing to 50 years in prison after finding him guilty in a major embezzlement case involving more than 2 billion baht ( S$79.09 million ) in temple funds, with money trails linked to online gambling networks and close associates.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Taling Chan on April 21 delivered its first-instance verdict against Phra Dhammawachiranuwat, widely known as “Tid Yaem”, along with four co-defendants in a case that has sent shockwaves through Thailand’s Buddhist community.

The court found Tid Yaem guilty on 19 counts, including malfeasance and misappropriation of state assets for personal gain. His combined sentence was capped at 50 years under Thai law. He was also ordered to repay 28 million baht.

Among the co-defendants, Aranyawan, known as “Sika Kaen” and identified as an online gambling broker, along with former monks Maha Ekaphot and Chatchai, were each sentenced to eight years in prison for their roles in facilitating the financial transfers.

Another close associate Patcharaphorn, also known as “Mor Toey”, who was involved in managing rental businesses and a cafe operation within the temple, was acquitted.

All defendants except Patcharaphorn have filed appeals against the ruling.

The case dates back to mid-2025, when complaints triggered an investigation into the temple’s finances. Officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau went undercover as monks to examine the temple’s operations and financial management.

Investigators later uncovered evidence that the former abbot had diverted temple and foundation funds for personal use between 2021 and 2024, with documented misuse of at least 300 million baht during that period alone.

The authorities allege that over several years, Tid Yaem and his associates embezzled more than 2 billion baht from temple funds, donations and foundation accounts, making it one of the most significant financial scandals in Thailand’s religious sector.

Financial records showed that large sums were transferred to accounts held by close associates. A significant portion of the funds was channelled into online gambling activities, particularly baccarat, and used to finance an extravagant lifestyle.

Investigators traced more than 63 million baht transferred to Aranyawan, over THB113 million to former monk Maha Ekaphot, and another 63 million baht to Chatchai. These transactions were found to be linked to accounts associated with online gambling platforms.

The funds were also used to acquire luxury properties and assets, including high-end homes, land in northern Thailand and Wang Nam Khiao, luxury condominiums in Pattaya, and various valuables.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office has since seized hundreds of assets connected to the case, with a total value exceeding 400 million baht, including land, luxury vehicles and jewellery, in a bid to recover funds for Wat Rai Khing. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK