Event likely to be postponed

The Nov 21 to Dec 2 SEA Games in Vietnam look set to be postponed amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the South-east Asian region.

A virtual meeting of the SEA Games Federation is scheduled to take place tomorrow, when the matter is expected to be discussed.

The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases has raised questions about the viability of safely staging and marketing an event that will see more than 10,000 athletes, officials and other participants from 11 nations gather in Hanoi.

