Ensure safe return of Rohingya, UN chief urges Myanmar

BANGKOK • The United Nations chief yesterday urged Myanmar to ensure the "safe" return of Rohingya refugees driven out by army operations, a plea made in front of leader Aung San Suu Kyi more than two years since her country cracked down on the Muslim minority.

Speaking at a summit of South-east Asian leaders in Bangkok - with de facto Myanmar head Suu Kyi in the room - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he remains "deeply concerned" about the plight of the Rohingya.

Violence in Rakhine state in 2017 forced more than 740,000 Rohingya to flee, most seeking refuge in overcrowded camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, in what UN investigators say amounted to genocide.

Myanmar does not recognise the Rohingya as citizens.

The country says it welcomes back those who agree to a bureaucratic status below full citizenship, and if they agree to live under tight guard after their villages were incinerated.

Mr Guterres said Myanmar is responsible to "ensure a conducive environment for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of refugees".

Ms Suu Kyi sat expressionless as Mr Guterres spoke.

Only a few hundred Rohingya have returned to Myanmar so far, with many fearing further persecution in the Buddhist-majority country. A leaked Asean report earlier this year said the repatriation effort could take a further two years.

Mr Guterres also called on Myanmar "to ensure humanitarian actors have full and unfettered access to areas of return".

Much of Rakhine remains largely closed to aid workers and journalists, who are allowed to visit only on tightly controlled, military-chaperoned trips. The military has launched an extensive and increasingly bloody campaign against Rakhine Buddhists, who are also fighting the government for greater autonomy.

Ms Suu Kyi has faced pressure over her country's treatment of the Rohingya from fellow Asean members Malaysia and Indonesia, both Muslim-majority nations.

