English to be used to teach maths, science again: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia will once again use English to teach mathematics and science subjects, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Tun Dr Mahathir, who is also the acting Education Minister, said the use of English and mastery of the language in Malaysia's education system must be promoted.

"It is very important that we give time for English, particularly in learning science and maths. Geography and history can come in any language but maths and science are not indigenous fields of knowledge (to us). It comes from abroad. And most of it comes to us in English," he said, adding that those who studied science in Bahasa Malaysia later found it difficult to work where English was required.

The Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (or better known by its Malay acronym, PPSMI) was introduced in phases, beginning with Year One, Form One and Lower Six students in 2003 under Dr Mahathir's first tenure as prime minister.

It was abolished in 2012 under former prime minister Najib Razak's Barisan Nasional administration, which back then said studies showed it had resulted in worsening academic results in mathematics and science.

Another reason it gave for the alleged failure of the policy was a lack of staff who could actually teach the two subjects in English.

But critics said it was a political decision aimed at placating rural voters whose children were struggling to cope with English, an accusation the government denied.

In the uproar that ensued, Putrajaya introduced the MBMMBI programme, which saw the teaching of mathematics and science revert fully to Bahasa Malaysia from 2012 with more contact hours for English in order to improve students' skills in the language.

Dr Mahathir said on Thursday that the country and its people want to see reforms in the education system.

"I wish to put my views on record so that we can work together to achieve it. Of course, my views are not always popular or acceptable to many people, but I feel we have to push certain things so that our children grow up and are able to tackle the problems of adult life - that is the purpose of education."

He said being a multiracial country posed some problems but it could also contribute to the nation's development.

Much of Malaysia's development is based on the good working relationship between the races, he said.

"If the country is not stable - if we are at war - you can forget about development. Everything will be concentrated on how to kill each other and the killers will be the winners," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK