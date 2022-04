Indonesian police inspecting the site where two critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead in snares on Sunday in the country's eastern-most province of Aceh. Sumatran tigers are native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. They are the smallest tiger species, measuring up to 2m long and averaging 118kg. These tigers have the darkest coloured fur of all tiger species and their stripes are closer together. This helps them blend better into their tropical rainforest habitat. Sumatran tigers are the last remaining tiger species in Indonesia, after the Javan and Bali tigers were declared extinct in 2003 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE