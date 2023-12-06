‘An embarrassment’: Power outage plunges Johor Causeway checkpoint into darkness

According to a cross-border Telegram group, power at the complex was restored progressively from around 9.20am.

The outage also affected the CIQ’s electronic gates (e-gates) facilities.

Business development executive Alyssa Yong, who travels to Singapore to work five days a week, told The Straits Times that she arrived at the checkpoint at 7am with the power still down.

“It was very stuffy inside and I saw a lot of people u-turning back,” said Ms Yong, 25.

“The e-gates were down so we had to use the manual counters instead. The queue was long but (at least it was) moving.”

Ms Yong, who has been travelling to Singapore to work since February, said it took her about 30 minutes to get through the Johor checkpoint. Normally, it would take her only about 10 minutes.

“This is the first time I’ve encountered a blackout at the checkpoint. I was supposed to start at 9am but I was still on the way to work at 9.15am,” she lamented.

Many other travellers also turned to social media platforms to document their experiences.

Facebook user Atiqah M. Li said “CIQ is dark like there’s a concert” while another urged travellers “to be strong”.

The blackout appeared to have extended to the motorcycle lanes as well.

In a Facebook post at 11.14am, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority informed travellers of heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailback from Malaysia.