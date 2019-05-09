Eleven hurt after plane slides off Yangon runway

YANGON • Eleven people were injured when a plane slid off a runway while landing at Yangon airport in Myanmar yesterday evening, police said, as a freak storm hit the city.

Images on Facebook showed a crumpled Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane lying on the grass at the side of the runway.

Thirty-three passengers were on board Flight BG060, Mr Shakil Meraj, Biman's public relations general manager, told The Daily Star. "One pilot, an air hostess and nine passengers were slightly injured," a police officer at the airport said.

The officer, who asked not to be named, said the plane had slid from the runway when it landed at 6.50pm.

"It happened near Terminal 3, where it fell onto the cargo runway as it landed," he said, adding that the plane's nose and both wings were damaged.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE