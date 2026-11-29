Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The transmission line was restored three days ahead of the Dec 2 target.

KOTA KINABALU – Electricity supply to Sabah’s east coast has been gradually restored since 6.30pm on Nov 29.

Sabah Electricity livestreamed the progressive restoration of power to the eight affected districts following the successful reconnection of one of the two transmission circuits that were severed when transmission tower T313 collapsed along the Liwagu River in Ranau on the morning of Nov 26 .

Sabah’s east coast was hit by a massive blackout after the tower collapsed, affecting more than 150,000 consumers.

As at 7pm, power supply had been fully restored in Beluran, Telupid and Kinabatangan, while restoration in Sandakan, Tawau and Lahad Datu was progressing at a slower pace.

Sabah Electricity chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar announced the successful reconnection during a press conference at the restoration site in Kampung Sagindai, Ranau, at 6.30pm on Nov 29.

The transmission line was restored three days ahead of the Dec 2 target.

Mohd Yaakob had earlier said that installation of the temporary emergency restoration system (ERS) tower was completed at noon on Nov 28, allowing work to reconnect the transmission line to proceed.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting restoration works at the site on Nov 29.

The works involved connecting Tower 312 on the Kota Kinabalu side to the temporary tower before reconnecting it to Tower 314 towards Sandakan.

A total of 148 personnel have been deployed for the restoration works, comprising 64 Sabah Electricity employees and 84 contract personnel.

An aerial inspection using a helicopter was carried out at about 11am on Nov 29 to ensure there were no other obstructions or damage along the transmission line before it was re-energised.

Mohd Yaakob said the restoration of one circuit would allow about 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity to be transmitted to the east coast, enough to cover the current supply shortfall of nearly 100MW, with about 50MW in spare capacity.

Sabah Electricity said 27 mobile generator sets were in operation across seven affected districts as at noon on Nov 29. The districts were Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Tawau and Semporna.

The generator sets provide temporary electricity to hospitals, schools, water treatment plants and police headquarters to ensure essential services remain operational throughout the restoration works.THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK