Elderly woman killed in bus accident at Johor Bahru's Larkin Sentral terminal

JOHOR BAHRU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An 80-year-old woman died after she was run over by an express bus at the Larkin Sentral bus terminal in Johor Bahru.

The victim, identified as Er Shok Siew from Batu Pahat, Johor, was at the station to board a bus home when the incident took place at around 1pm on Friday (Oct 19).

Video footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows that the victim was crossing a lane for buses inside the terminal when she was hit.

Johor Baru (South) OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais said the victim sustained injuries to her legs and was rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

ACP Shahurinain added that police would detain the 61-year-old bus driver to assist investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir said he had contacted the Larkin Sentral management for an immediate report and what actions they will be taking to prevent a repeat of such accidents.