JAKARTA - Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will fall on April 22, seemingly came early last week for me and some friends as we broke our Ramadan fast with traditional festive food ordered on Indonesia’s popular online shopping app Tokopedia.

For 485,000 rupiah (S$45), our fast turned into a feast as the three of us tucked into a “small portion size for five” of ketupat rice cakes, beef rendang, opor chicken stew and mixed potato sambal goreng.