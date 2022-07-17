Eggs may cost more as loss-making Malaysian poultry farms struggle

KUALA LUMPUR • The cheapest source of protein may begin to cost more, with a shortage looming after poultry farms in Malaysia slashed production due to increasing costs, limited subsidies and a ceiling price that they have to adhere to.

The closure of about 40 per cent of poultry farms - with numbers falling from more than 300 before the first movement control order in March 2020 to just 170 - has not helped. Those still operating say they need better subsidies to keep prices low, especially with the doubling of chicken feed prices. Many say they are on the brink of folding.

Malaysia's Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations deputy president Lee Yoon Yeau said the war in Ukraine had pushed maize and soya bean prices up by 50 per cent between April and last month.

"Maize and soya bean meal make up over 80 per cent of chicken feed," he said on Friday.

"Maize used to cost RM800 (S$250) per tonne before the pandemic. During Covid-19, it went up to RM1,300 per tonne. Now, it's more than RM1,800 per tonne."

Mr Lee said the cost of production had risen to 45 Malaysian sen per egg.

"So, with a 5 sen per egg subsidy, we lose 5 sen. With the current daily production of 28 million tonnes, the loss is RM1.04 million daily and RM42 million monthly for farmers," he said.

For this month and the next, the government had announced an increase in the ceiling price for eggs, but Mr Lee, the federation's poultry unit chairman, said it fell short of an 8 sen per egg price they were seeking to be able to sell at cost price.

"We are not talking about profits, but only to break even so we can pay our suppliers and workers," he said.

Many small farmers had shut down for good, while the bigger farms had scaled down production, mainly because they could not operate at a loss. He added that the increase in the minimum wage to RM1,500 in May had also "made things worse" for farmers.

Mr Lee warned that a shortage of eggs would occur if farmers were forced to continue selling at a loss.