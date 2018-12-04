Education minister said 1MDB is part of Malaysian history, not school syllabus: Press secretary

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Education Minister Maszlee Malik did not say that the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case would be part of the new history syllabus, said his press secretary Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari.

"Media reports quoting Dr Maszlee saying that the 1MDB case will be in the history syllabus are inaccurate. Whether it will be included in the syllabus depends on the Education Ministry's curriculum study committee," said Mr Shahrul.

In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 4), Mr Shahrul said that Dr Maszlee only mentioned that the issue would be included in the history of Malaysia.

Dr Maszlee had said this when answering a supplementary question by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan in Parliament on Monday.

He added that in enriching intellectual discourse, the Education Ministry had no objections if the 1MDB issue is made into a case study at institutions of higher learning.

On Monday, Mr Ahmad had asked if local history would be taught in private schools, such as the 60 Chinese independent schools in the country.

Mr Ahmad also wanted to know how many years must pass before an event is deemed part of history.

Dr Maszlee was quoted as saying: "I will make sure that 1MDB and how some leaders robbed the nation will be included in the history books, so that future generations will not make the same mistake."