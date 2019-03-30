Editors' network condemns arrest

The Board of the World Editors Forum, a global network for editors of newspapers and news organisations, yesterday condemned the re-arrest of veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa.

"The continued targeting and harassment of Ressa, her staff and directors, using the Philippine legal system, is a clear attempt to silence her and Rappler.com..." it said.

"Their bravery and resolve to keep doing their job, in the face of unprecedented pressure, is an example to all who believe in the ideals of journalism and its mission to hold power to account."