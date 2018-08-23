ECRL workers shocked that railway is deferred

BENTONG (Pahang) • Workers employed on Malaysia's East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) are in shock that the project has been deferred, even though construction work has yet to begin on some parts of the 688km railway.

Several workers said they were in the dark over the matter.

"Right now, we don't know what the actual status of the project is. We are still waiting for an announcement from the top management," a senior construction worker said.

Another construction worker shared similar sentiments, adding that the ECRL project - launched about a year ago - employed mainly Malaysians. "Workers from China comprised 18 to 20 per cent of the staff," he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on Tuesday that two Chinese mega projects in Malaysia would be deferred, with Beijing's agreement.

These are the US$20 billion (S$27 billion) ECRL and a project involving two oil and gas pipelines worth US$2.3 billion.

"It will be deferred until such time we can afford, and maybe we can reduce the cost also if we do it differently," Tun Dr Mahathir said.

A security guard at the ECRL project site in Bentong, Pahang, said the workers' quarters had been deserted for a month now.

In July, Singapore's Channel NewsAsia reported that half of the workforce, mostly Malaysians, had been retrenched. A source from Malaysian Rail Link (MRL), the project owner of ECRL, confirmed the retrenchment.

"The China Communications Construction Company started layoffs a month ago, when the project was suspended," said the source. "Half of them are already retrenched and the Chinese workers were told to leave."

Top MRL officials are said to be shocked by Dr Mahathir's announcement as they had been in discussions with the government advisory, the Council of Eminent Persons, as well as the transport and finance ministries on options to scale down construction costs.

"The MRL has paid more than RM10 billion (S$3.3 billion) to the main contractor, the China Communications Construction Company and there is a claim of RM9 billion for work done. So it will be quite a waste because the figure to compensate them is quite high," the source said.

The Pahang site where the project was launched by then Prime Minister Najib Razak with much fanfare last year is an empty swathe of land.

A security guard there said no actual rail construction had been carried out since the launch, and was surprised when told of Dr Mahathir's announcement.

"But then again, there was never any railway construction here. So, there's nothing to stop," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK