3 arrested over murder of economy rice seller in Penang who was stabbed 27 times

GEORGE TOWN - Two men and a woman have been arrested to assist in investigations after a rice seller in his 60s died after being stabbed 27 times in a carpark in Jelutong, says George Town police officer V. Saravanan.

The three suspects, who are between 29 and 42 years old, were believed to be friends of the victim Teh Teik Chye. The trio were arrested at separate locations in Jelutong at about 7.30pm on Dec 5, according to Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Mr Saravanan said that Mr Teh died due to serious injuries to his chest and neck and was declared dead when receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital on Dec 5.

He added that the police received information at 6.18pm on Dec 5 that there were people fighting in the area, adding that a witness saw a man lying at the carpark of a block of apartments and called the victim’s next of kin and the police.

“Investigations showed 27 stab wounds to the chest, neck and abdomen of the victim, believed to be from a knife,” he added.

Mr Saravanan said the incident is still being investigated, and added that closed-circuit television footage obtained from cameras near a lift and the security office of the apartments showed two suspects on a motorcycle entering the housing area.

“One of them later stabbed the victim while the other waited on the motorcycle. We are still investigating the motive although we suspect it could be a robbery or murder as the suspect has a criminal record,” he said.

He said the victim, who was a grandfather, sold economy rice at the public market at Perak Road.

The case is being investigated as a murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK