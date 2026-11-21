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Health costs from acute respiratory infections caused by the wildfires could be as high as 225 trillion rupiah.

JAKARTA – Wildfires that tore through Indonesian forest and peatland areas this year could cost the Southeast Asian country more than US$30 billion (S$38.7 billion), the co-author of a study on the subject said on Nov 20 .

Losses of physical assets and from disrupted economic activity alone would cost an estimated 340 trillion rupiah (S$24 billion), according to new research by the Jakarta-based Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS).

That was equal to about 2.69% of Indonesia’s GDP, the CELIOS report said.

It said additional health costs from acute respiratory infections caused by the wildfires on Indonesia’s Borneo, Sumatra and Papua islands could be as high as 225 trillion rupiah.

“There are also economic costs borne by the public, both directly and indirectly,” CELIOS director Nailul Huda, a co-author of the report, told AFP.

Wildfires have burned through 2.88 million ha so far in 2026, according to the Nusantara Atlas deforestation monitor – an area 18 times the size of London.

Indonesia experiences fires every dry season, but the 2026 blazes have been particularly severe.

Researchers said last week that a strong El Nino weather phenomenon, climate change, deforestation and peatland drainage for mining and plantations have supercharged the 2026 fire season.

The fires emitted a foul haze that made hundreds of thousands of people in Indonesia ill and drifted as far as Malaysia and Singapore. AFP