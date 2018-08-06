Economic Affairs Minister on working visit

SINGAPORE • Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali tweeted yesterday that he is in Singapore for a working visit. He is believed to have arrived on Saturday.

It is not known if the minister's visit will take in discussions with Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Mohamed Azmin has not arranged meetings with either the Ministry of Transport or the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Mr Mohamed Azmin had said last week that a meeting on the HSR was likely to take place in August but did not specify a date.

Malaysia is considering delaying the HSR project - inked in 2016 and due to be completed in 2026 - as it grapples with RM1 trillion (S$336 billion) in national debt. It estimates the 350km line will cost RM110 billion.

Meanwhile, Singapore has spent about $250 million on the project, and is likely to pour in another $40 million by the year end.

Last Wednesday, Singapore said it received a letter from Mr Mohamed Azmin dated July 23 stating that the Malaysian government was studying details of the HSR project and will commence discussions with Singapore soon.

Singapore has welcomed Malaysia's suggestion to discuss the project.

