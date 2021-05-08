ANOTHER HARI RAYA AMID COVID-19: Indonesia

East Java town eyes livelier celebration amid eased curbs

The spectre of Covid-19 hovers over millions of Muslims in South-east Asia as they celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week – bound by travel bans and guest limits. The Straits Times correspondents find out how a second year of the pandemic affects festivities.

Worshippers gathered at Masjid Agung Baiturrahman in Banyuwangi, East Java province, for Friday prayers during Ramadan. Local residents, like people in many parts of Indonesia, have resumed praying at mosques.ST PHOTO: LINDA YULISMAN
Linda Yulisman‍ Indonesia Correspondent In Banyuwangi (East Java)
As Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches next Thursday, Banyuwangi resident Fitri Koreasari is looking forward to cooking up a feast for her family - a spread that will include festive favourites chicken opor and beef rendang.

Unlike last year, when many cities across Indonesia were under lockdown, looser restrictions and fewer infections in Banyuwangi, a laid-back town in East Java province with around 1.8 million inhabitants, mean she can now gather with her loved ones at home instead of meeting via video calls.

