Dying model's family beg donor match who had walked away

BANGKOK • The family of a fashion model dying of leukaemia made a Facebook post over the weekend, begging a possible donor match to change his mind and donate his stem cells to save the model's life.

The family made the plea on Saturday on the Facebook wall of the model, Pramthat "Pram" Sinkang.

The post said doctors told Pram he could live no longer than six months if no donor match was found.

It said Pram had received chemotherapy and after becoming stronger, thought he'd beaten his illness. But on July 23, he was told his cancer had worsened and chemotherapy was no longer an option.

The post said doctors told him that a stem-cell implant was now the only treatment that might cure him.

The family said doctors had identified a prospective donor in February, but he had changed his mind, and they could not find another donor match.

"He changed his mind because his family did not allow it," Pram's family explained in the post.

"We don't know who you are but if you see this message, our family would like to beg you to change your mind and donate the stem cells to Pram," they wrote.

"It's hard to find someone to save Pram right now," they pleaded.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK