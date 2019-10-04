Duterte's 'unkempt' look on state visit sparks criticism

Russians took jabs at Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for looking shabby in a formal meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.

In one of the photos of that meeting, Mr Duterte was seen wearing a dark grey suit that appeared to have been taken off a mall rack, a white shirt with unbuttoned collar that needed some ironing and a loose tie that some observers suggested looked to have been pre-knotted.

He was shaking hands with Mr Medvedev who, in contrast, was wearing a tailored suit, a neatly pressed shirt and a tie with the knot pulled up to close the collar.

"Rodrigo Duterte showed up a bit unkempt for the meeting with the Russian PM Medvedev in Moscow and the Russian Internet is having a blast," Mr Pavel Vondra, an editor and podcaster at Czech Radio Plus, said in a Twitter post.

Quoting comments from Russians about the photo, Mr Vondra further tweeted: "Did he drink all night? Did he just leave the pub? Do Filipinos know what a (state visit) protocol is?"

Filipinos were equally harsh, with several saying "he is not my president" and calling the fashion faux pas "embarrassing".

Mr Duterte's spokesman Salva-dor Panelo defended his boss' dressing, saying: "What those kibitzers refer to is the way he wore his tie. He loosened it up. He feels suffocated and very uncomfortable if the tie is tightly in place in the collar."

A few of Mr Duterte's supporters also rallied around him.

"What matters most is what he is doing for his country. Hypocrites are those clad in expensive stuff, always 'presentable' but... empty in the head," said Ating Alamin (Let Us Learn), a Twitter account using the title of an old TV programme.

This is not the first time Mr Duterte has breached diplomatic protocol. Last month, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a formal occasion at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse donning a grey suit and a white shirt with unbuttoned collar and no tie.

Mr Duterte is known to disdain wearing suits. He opts for short-sleeved shirts for most of his events, insisting that he prefers comfort to appearance. Even when donning the Philippines' national formal wear, he eschews etiquette by folding the sleeves.

He is in Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and try to broaden relations while maintaining robust ties with treaty ally, the United States. He will hold talks with Mr Putin in Sochi city on expanding cooperation in security and defence and combating terrorism, extremism and cross-border crimes.